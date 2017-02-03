Lapostolle 2013 “Casa” Grand Selection Rapel Valley Carmenère ($10.99)

Very dark, almost blackish purple almost all the way to a garnet edge. Blackberries and blueberries and warm brown spice on the nose and palate, leading into a full, tart black-fruit flavor framed by brisk acidity and soft tannins that gain astringency on your cheeks and palate during a long, clean finish. Only 13 percent alcohol, but there’s enough heat to make it feel like a bit more. U.S. importer: Marnier-Lapostolle Co., NYC. (Jan. 25, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: It went nicely with spaghetti with meatballs and tomato sauce, but if I had it to do over again, I might go with a less spicy meatball. The red peppers accentuated the otherwise reasonable level of alcohol in the wine.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not meant for aging, but should hold well enough for a few years under good cellar conditions, particularly under the protection of a sturdy metal cap.

VALUE:

I got a surprising deal compared with the $13 average U.S. retail price on Wine-Searcher.com, but it’s certainly a decent value under $15.

WEB LINK

Here’s the winery fact sheet for Lapostolle 2013 “Casa” Carmenère.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Lapostolle “Casa” Grand Selection Rapel Valley Carmenère on Wine-Searcher.com.