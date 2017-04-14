d’Arenberg 2012 McLaren Vale “The Stump Jump” ($9.99)

A typical Australian (and Southern Rhône) red blend of Grenache (46%) Syrah (39%) Mourvedre (15%), this is a very dark reddish-purple wine, shading to clear garnet at the edge. Juicy raspberries, the signature scent of Grenache, predominates in the nose at first, but there’s other ripe fruit there too, blackberries and plums, carrying over on the palate with a full, medium-bodied mixed-fruit flavor framed by tart acidity, brisk tannins and warm but not overbearing 14.3% alcohol. U.S. importer: Old Bridge Cellars, Napa, Calif. (April 7, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Fine with a hearty meat-and-tomato sauce over spaghetti, and worked as well after dinner with bites of buttery, creamy cheeses.

WHEN TO DRINK: No rush, but it’s not really intended as a long-term ager and won’t gain value with time. I’d drink it up over the next two years or so.

VALUE:

My local price matches the $10 U.S. retail reported by Wine-Searcher.com, and it’s an excellent value for that price.

WEB LINK

Here’s a Stump Jump fact sheet on the d’Arenberg website.

You’ll find similar information on this Stump Jump promotion sheet on the importer’s website.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and check prices for d’Arenberg McLaren Vale “The Stump Jump” on Wine-Searcher.com.