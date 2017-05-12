France elects a friend of wine?

There are a lot of reasons for the world to be glad that Emmanuel Macron trounced Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election last weekend.

The world celebrated Macron’s resounding win, The Guardian newspaper in Britain reported, because France stood strong against a destabilizing “tide of populism after the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s victory in the US election.”

But we’re here to talk about wine, not politics, and Macron’s win appears to be good news for wine lovers in France and around the world, too. Decanter, Britain’s respected wine journal, reported this week that Macron appears to be not only a wine lover but a skilled enthusiast with serious blind-tasting skills.

This is important, Decanter points out, because one recent president of France, Nicholas Sarkozy, was a teetotaler and actively antagonistic to France’s world-leading wine industry, while another, Jacques Chirac, famously preferred beer to wine. The last president who actively supported French wine as an export industry was François Mitterrand, who left office in 1995.

There’s hope for Macron, Decanter writer Laura Seal wrote on May 9. “Macron has shown knowledge of France’s wine heritage. In the run-up to the election, French magazine Terre de Vins filmed a candid series of videos with the newly elected French president … in which he shows off his blind tasting skills and declares ‘wine is an ambassador’ for the country.” Here’s a link to the Terre de Vins article and videos (in French).

Macron correctly identified two of three unidentified samples: a Bordeaux Blanc and a Côteaux d’Aix en Provence rosé. His only miss came in identifying a Château Pape-Clément 2005 as being from Pauillac, not Pessac-Léognan. (I don’t know that I could do better. How about you?)

Still, the article concluded, “Macron will need to work hard if he is to appeal to winemakers who voted for Le Pen, and to find favour with supporters and abstainers in an industry that has often complained of being un-loved in recent years. French parliamentary elections in June will be an interesting first test of confidence in him.”

This report makes me wish I had some French tastings to report this week. Maybe next time! For now, let’s celebrate a couple of good red-wine values – a delicious Austrian Zweigelt in a liter bottle, and a surprisingly good Chianti for just 10 bucks. My tasting reports are below.

Today’s Sponsor:

The Cellar Clearance Sale Starts Now!

The California Wine Club is making room for more wines. Treat yourself to award-winning, handcrafted wines priced as low as $7.99. Plus, with $1 shipping, you’ll save up to $36 in shipping on every case.

The wines they feature are typically handcrafted in very limited amounts, and in many cases, they are down to their last few cases (or bottles!) of each, so please shop early for the best selection.

You do not need to be a member to take advantage of this sale. And, as always, every wine is guaranteed to be delicious. The Cellar Clearance Sale ends on June 16, 2017.

The Cellar Clearance Sale Starts Now! Shop Now!

1-800-777-4443 www.cawineclub.com

Today’s Tasting Reports

Berger 2014 Zweigelt ($16.99/1 liter)

Tasted for our Wine Focus for May 2017, Wines of Austria, here’s a popular Austrian red that I’ve enjoyed in several vintages. While past bottlings have been labeled from the Kremstal region, this label claims only “Lower Austria.” Nevertheless, it is very similar in style to the 2013 bottling reported last August. It’s a clear ruby color, not too dark, almost transparent at the edge with bright crimson glints against the light. Red-berry and tart cherry aromas fill the glass, giving way to tart cranberry fruit on the palate, mouth-watering acidity and just a whiff of soft tannins in a very long finish. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC., a Terry Theise Estate Selection. (April 29, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: It went very well with garlicky, fennel-scented sausages with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes. Its food-friendly acidity would fare well against a broad range of fare, from burgers and hot dogs at a summer picnic to pork chops, ham, or cheese dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not a long-term keeper, but the beer-bottle-type crown cap on earlier vintages has given way to a sturdy metal screw cap, which may provide greater protection over two or three years.

VALUE:

$12 average U.S. retail on Wine-Searcher.com, but prices vary widely around the country, all the way from $13 to $19, so it’s worth shopping around. Still, with this liter bottle containing fully one-third more than a standard bottle, it’s a very good value even in the middle to upper teens.

WEB LINK

Here’s an importer’s fact sheet on Weingut Erich & Maria Berger. This page offers links to all the Berger wines, including the 2014 and 2016 Zweigelt.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Berger Zweigelt on Wine-Searcher.com

Querceto 2015 Chianti ($10.99)

Clear, dark ruby, shading to a clear edge. Typical Chianti aromas, tart cherries and dried cherries and a hint of spice, carrying over on the palate in a bright, food-friendly flavor, palate-cleansing acidity and soft tannins, with refreshing black-cherry flavors and lemon-squirt acidity lingering in a very long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Prestige Wine Imports LLC, NYC. (May 7, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Basic Chianti, stereotypical food match: It was very good indeed with spaghetti with a mushroom and tomato sauce. It would be just as good with meat sauce or meatballs.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no rush, but simple Chianti isn’t designed for the long haul. I’d drink it up in the next year or two while its cherry fruit and snappy acidity are fresh and appealing.

VALUE:

My local price is close to the $10 average U.S. retail on Wine-Searcher.com. A few vendors have it as low as $8, but at any point below $10 or so, it makes sense to load up.

WEB LINK

Importer Prestige Imports offers this info sheet on the winery, with links to its various bottlings including the Querceto Chianti.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Look for vendors and compare prices for Querceto Chianti on Wine-Searcher.com.

Social Media

If you use Facebook, we’d be delighted to have you “Like” our WineLovers Facebook Page. This way you can get Facebook notifications when there’s a new The 30 Second Wine Advisor issue or a topic of particular interest on the WineLovers Discussion Group (WLDG).

If you’re a Facebook user, you can join our forum with a single click! All you need to do is visit the forum and click the “Social Login” link at upper right.

Finally, I welcome social media connections, but if I won’t recognize your name, I suggest that you contact me via Email to wine@wineloverspage.com to let me know that you’ve requested a connection.

Connect with Robin Garr on LinkedIn

Friend Robin Garr on Facebook

Follow @RobinGarr on Twitter

Talk About Wine Online

If you have questions, comments or ideas to share about today’s article or wine in general, you’re always welcome to drop by our online WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and still the most civil online community. To find our forums, click:

Wine Lovers Discussion Group

Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. If you’re a Facebook user, you can also now join our forum with a single click! All you need to do is visit the forum and click the “Social Login” link at upper right.

We use only your name and Email to identify you and make no other claim on your Facebook information or privacy. However, if you prefer not to use Facebook, contact me at wine@wineloverspage.com for information about registration.

Subscriptions and Administrivia

Unsubscribe:

We’re sorry if you must leave us, but simply click the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of your Email edition to be instantly removed from the mailing list.

Change address:

The quickest and easiest way to change your Email address is simply to register anew, using the link below. If you are keeping your old address but no longer wish to get the Wine Advisor there, click the unsubscribe link below to take it off our list; if you are closing the mailbox, you needn’t take any action, as our system will delete your old address as soon as the mail to your old address starts to “bounce.”

Subscribe to this weekly E-letter (free)

Wine Advisor Archives

Sponsorship Opportunities:

For information, E-mail wine@wineloverspage.com