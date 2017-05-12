Querceto 2015 Chianti ($10.99)

Clear, dark ruby, shading to a clear edge. Typical Chianti aromas, tart cherries and dried cherries and a hint of spice, carrying over on the palate in a bright, food-friendly flavor, palate-cleansing acidity and soft tannins, with refreshing black-cherry flavors and lemon-squirt acidity lingering in a very long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Prestige Wine Imports LLC, NYC. (May 7, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Basic Chianti, stereotypical food match: It was very good indeed with spaghetti with a mushroom and tomato sauce. It would be just as good with meat sauce or meatballs.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no rush, but simple Chianti isn’t designed for the long haul. I’d drink it up in the next year or two while its cherry fruit and snappy acidity are fresh and appealing.

VALUE:

My local price is close to the $10 average U.S. retail on Wine-Searcher.com. A few vendors have it as low as $8, but at any point below $10 or so, it makes sense to load up.

WEB LINK

Importer Prestige Imports offers this info sheet on the winery, with links to its various bottlings including the Querceto Chianti.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Look for vendors and compare prices for Querceto Chianti on Wine-Searcher.com.