Let’s think pink for summer!

Summer arrived in the northern hemisphere just after midnight Wednesday, and I can tell you it’s hot around here.

Fancy glass, no stem! If you love the feel of a classy crystal wine glass, but fret about breaking a stem at a summer picnic or even at the dinner table, take another look at the popular stemless Riedel O glasses!

I’m not persuaded by the need for a full library of glass shapes, but this attractive Riedel O Wine Tumbler Cabernet/Merlot glass makes a great addition to your china cabinet at $39.95 for a set of 4 or about 10 bucks per glass. Click the links above to order some now from Amazon.com. Check out online vendors for this recent tasting-report favorite: Spice Route 2013 “Chakalaka” Western Cape Red ($20.99) Subscribe to The 30 Second Wine Advisor! Click here.

This has implications for my wine choices, and I expect it does for you, too. For one thing, I’m drinking a lot more rosé wine. This is surprising, as I haven’t been a big fan of pink wine over the years, to say the least.

As I wrote in an article around this time of year a while back (okay, 10 years ago), “I’m not the greatest fan of pink wines, generally taking the position that rosé wine is a compromise between red and white and, like all compromises, gives away a little on either side.”

Even in those days, though, I was willing to cut an exception for the dry, crisp wines of southern France and rosés made in a similar style around the world: “Drunk slightly chilled, young and fresh, they may not be the most serious wines; but they rank high among the most refreshing wines. … Anyway, who wants to be serious all the time?”

Rosés generally are made from red wine grapes, but the grape skins (which contain all the color) are taken out of the fermenting vessel before they have time to impart much color to the wine. The result is a wine that varies from the palest pink to copper or salmon hues, a range of color that the French describe with a bewildering array of names like “vin gris” (“gray wine”), “oeil de perdrix” (“partridge eye”) and “pelure d’oignon” (“onion skin”).

Some of my favorite rosé experiences involved alfresco dining in southern France on balmy summer days, with light, fresh fare of the countryside to match. Indoors or out, rosés go very well with dinner salads and light summer fare.

Traditionally I think of Provence, the beautiful mountains and slopes along southeastern France’s Mediterranean coast, as source of the most delicious rosés, but lately I’ve been just as happy with pink wines from Languedoc, Provence’s Mediterranean neighbor to the west, extending from the mouth of the Rhône west to the Pyrenees and Spain. Today’s first featured wine, Les Vignerons de Tautavel 2016 “Le Cirque,” is a delicious rosé from the Côtes Catalanes, on the slopes of the Pyrenees where France meets Spain. You’ll find my tasting reports below, along with a tasty South African white, Mulderbosch 2015 Western Cape Chenin Blanc Steen Op Hout, to go along with our monthly Wine Focus, The Wines of South Africa.

Today’s Sponsor:

Fancy glass, no stem!

If you love the feel of a classy crystal wine glass, but fret about breaking a stem at a summer picnic or even at the dinner table, take another look at the popular stemless Riedel O glasses!

You’ll find all the Riedel O’s here, including subtle shape variations intended for different wine varieties; there’s also a Riedel O whiskey glass, and – you heard it here first – a Riedel O glass for Coca-Cola!

I’m not persuaded by the need for a full library of glass shapes, but this attractive Riedel O Wine Tumbler Cabernet/Merlot glass makes a great addition to your china cabinet at $39.95 for a set of 4 or about 10 bucks per glass.

Click the links above to buy them now from Amazon.com, and your purchase will return a small commission to help us pay the rent for WineLoversPage.com and the 30 Second Wine Advisor!

Today’s Tasting Reports

Les Vignerons de Tautavel 2016 “Le Cirque” Côtes Catalanes Rosé ($13.99)

Clear, bright salmon pink, a very pretty blend of Grenache Noir (40%), Mourvèdre (40%), and Syrah (20%). Strawberries and raspberries and fresh green herbs on the nose; red berries and a whiff of watermelon on the palate, nicely balanced by crisp, fresh but not overwhelming acidity. It’s nearly dry, with 13% alcohol and a touch of fresh-fruit sweetness that could be a hint of sugar or just fresh, ripe fruit. U.S. importer: Hand Picked Selections, Warrenton, Va. (June 22, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests enjoying it on its own or with charcuterie, seafood, or fruit-based desserts. It made a great match for us with a summery asparagus risotto.

WHEN TO DRINK: The wine’s good balance and sturdy metal screwcap will hold it for a few years, but rosé is almost always at its best when it’s young and fresh. I’d enjoy this 2016 now, then watch for the following year’s vintage.

VALUE:

My local price is a few bucks above the $11 U.S. average retail reported by Wine-Searcher.com, but I’d be happy with this good, refreshing rosé at the middle teens or below.

WEB LINK

Here is a winery fact sheet on the Le Cirque Côtes Cata;lanes Rosé.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Le Cirque Côtes Cata;lanes Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.



Here’s another fine candidate from Mulderbosch for our WineLovers Discussion Group forum’s monthly Wine Focus for June, The Wines of South Africa:

Mulderbosch 2015 Western Cape Chenin Blanc Steen Op Hout ($14.99)

This is a clear, straw-color wine with glints of gold. Its ripe aromas center on musky melons, honeydew and ripe cantaloupe, a hint of juicy peach and a touch of tangerine. These mixed-fruit aromas carry over in a palate impression that’s medium-bodied, quite dry, and shaped by zippy fresh-fruit acidity that lingers into a very long finish. It carries its 14 percent alcohol well. U.S. importer: Terroir Selections, St. Helena, Calif. (May 23, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: It would be a fine seafood wine and good with roast or grilled chicken or pork. I like Chenin Blanc with spicy Asian fare, and it worked well with a Thai-style cauliflower red curry.

WHEN TO DRINK: Chenin Blanc is a notably ageworthy wine, and this one’s good balance and clean modern screw cap suggest that it would hold up well, and perhaps evolve, over several years at good cellar conditions.

VALUE:

My local price is within reach of the $13 U.S. average retail listed on Wine-Searcher.com.

WEB LINK

Here’s a winery fact sheet on Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc Steen Op Hout, and a report on the 2015 vintage in particular. Finally, this link will download a detailed technical sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and compare prices for Mulderbosch Western Cape Chenin Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Social Media

If you use Facebook, we’d be delighted to have you “Like” our WineLovers Facebook Page. This way you can get Facebook notifications when there’s a new The 30 Second Wine Advisor issue or a topic of particular interest on the WineLovers Discussion Group (WLDG).

If you’re a Facebook user, you can join our forum with a single click! All you need to do is visit the forum and click the “Social Login” link at upper right.

Finally, I welcome social media connections, but if I won’t recognize your name, I suggest that you contact me via Email to wine@wineloverspage.com to let me know that you’ve requested a connection.

Connect with Robin Garr on LinkedIn

Friend Robin Garr on Facebook

Follow @RobinGarr on Twitter

Talk About Wine Online

If you have questions, comments or ideas to share about today’s article or wine in general, you’re always welcome to drop by our online WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and still the most civil online community. To find our forums, click:

Wine Lovers Discussion Group

Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. If you’re a Facebook user, you can also now join our forum with a single click! All you need to do is visit the forum and click the “Social Login” link at upper right.

We use only your name and Email to identify you and make no other claim on your Facebook information or privacy. However, if you prefer not to use Facebook, contact me at wine@wineloverspage.com for information about registration.

Subscriptions and Administrivia

Unsubscribe:

We’re sorry if you must leave us, but simply click the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of your Email edition to be instantly removed from the mailing list.

Change address:

The quickest and easiest way to change your Email address is simply to register anew, using the link below. If you are keeping your old address but no longer wish to get the Wine Advisor there, click the unsubscribe link below to take it off our list; if you are closing the mailbox, you needn’t take any action, as our system will delete your old address as soon as the mail to your old address starts to “bounce.”

Subscribe to this weekly E-letter (free)

Wine Advisor Archives

Sponsorship Opportunities:

For information, E-mail wine@wineloverspage.com