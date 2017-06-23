Mulderbosch 2015 Western Cape Chenin Blanc Steen Op Hout ($14.99)

This is a clear, straw-color wine with glints of gold. Its ripe aromas center on musky melons, honeydew and ripe cantaloupe, a hint of juicy peach and a touch of tangerine. These mixed-fruit aromas carry over in a palate impression that’s medium-bodied, quite dry, and shaped by zippy fresh-fruit acidity that lingers into a very long finish. Its 14 percent alcohol seems a bit high for a white, but the wine carries it well. U.S. importer: Terroir Selections, St. Helena, Calif. (May 23, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: It would be a fine seafood wine and good with roast or grilled chicken or pork. I like Chenin Blanc with spicy Asian fare, and it worked well with a Thai-style cauliflower red curry.

WHEN TO DRINK: Chenin Blanc is a notably ageworthy wine, and this one’s good balance and clean modern screw cap suggest that it would hold up well, and perhaps evolve, over several years at good cellar conditions.

VALUE:

My local price is within reach of the $13 U.S. average retail listed on Wine-Searcher.com.

WEB LINK

Here’s a winery fact sheet on Mulderbosch Chenin Blanc Steen Op Hout, and a report on the 2015 vintage in particular. Finally, this link will download a detailed technical sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and check prices for Mulderbosch Western Cape Chenin Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.