Álvaro Castro 2013 Dâo ($16.99)

Purple, clear but very dark. Ripe plums and dried plums and more subtle hints of blackberries and blueberries on the nose. Fresh and full black-fruit flavors carry over on the palate, wrapped up in zippy, lemon-squirt acidity with a touch of soft tannic astringency showing up in a long finish with 13% alcohol. A blend of Portuguese Alfrocheiro (50%) with traditional Port grapes Touriga Nacional and Tinta Roriz (25% each). U.S. importer: Domaine Select Wine Estates LLC, NYC. (Sept. 6, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Good with a Creole-style okra and tomato dish, but its ripe, acidic flavor went better with a buttery cheese. It might work best of all with roast or grilled chicken or pork.

WHEN TO DRINK: Some authorities liken Dâo to red Burgundy, an assertion that may be a bit over the top. I can see how the impulse works, though, in its blend of richness and elegance on a sound core of acidity and tannins. The 2013 is certainly drinking well now, but if you have good, controlled-temperature cellar conditions, it could probably be cellared and evolve for at least a decade.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average retail conforms with my local selling price; it’s a reasonable to good value at this price.

