Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book 2018

If it’s autumn, it must be time for the new annual edition of Hugh Johnson’s little Pocket Wine Book for 2018. It’s hard to believe that the affable British wine scribe has been updating this useful little book annually for 41 years. Could I possibly be old enough to have followed it from almost the very start? Every year, Johnson crams in more information, updating reports on vintages and offering sound advice on buying value and aging potential, food matches and much, much more.

The book still fits in a pocket, although perhaps not a very small pocket; and you may need bifocals or a magnifying glass to peruse its tiny type. As always, it is an indispensable companion at the wine shop, in a restaurant, or on your own wine rack, containing Johnson’s good advice on many thousands of wines from around the world, including his simple four-star wine-rating system and his opinions on which vintages are good and which are ready to drink.

Buy it now on Amazon.com for $11.72, a 31 percent saving from the $16.99 list price.