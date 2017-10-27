Clear copper-bronze color, almost a pale orange hue. A mix of cracked walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts, and a distinct hint of lemon show on the nose and palate. It’s nutty and full-bodied in flavor, with medium-level sweetness well balanced by sharp, zingy acidity that lingers on the sides of your tongue. It carries its 20 percent alcohol well, with mixed nuts and tart citrus lingering in a very long finish. According to the label, “Special reserve drawn from the solera established in 1912.” U.S. importer: Excelsior Wine and Spirits, Old Brookville, N.Y. (Oct. 21, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Its firm acidity over soft sweetness invites a fatty food companion such as mixed cheeses to soften its edges. The winery also suggests unspecified soups or salads, and suggests it for aperitif use chilled or even over ice.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no rush with sweeter Sherries, which can hold up for years without either evolution or loss of quality in the bottle.

VALUE:

For once, my local price is a couple of bucks below Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail. If you like this style of sweet but tart Sherry, it’s a good deal anywhere near that price.

WEB LINK

U.S. importer Banfi offers this fact sheet on Wisdom & Warter Extra Amontillado Sherry

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and compare prices for Wisdom & Warter Extra Amontillado Sherry on Wine-Searcher.com.

Here’s a list of all Wisdom & Warter’s wines and merchants on Wine-Searcher.com.