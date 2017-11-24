Henry Fessy 2014 Château des Reyssiers Régnié

Deeply hued clear garnet color. Attractive red-fruit scents over a base of loamy earth, an appealing minerality on the nose. The flavor wakes up to bright and fresh red-berry, plum and cranberry flavors nicely balanced by palate-cleansing acidity and moderate 12.5% alcohol, with soft tannins building gentle astringency harmonizing with tart red plums in the long finish. This shows the distance a Beaujolais can reach when a decent model stretches out. U.S. importer: Louis Latour Inc., San Rafael, Calif. (Nov. 21, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The winery reveals the wine’s flexibility at the table with its recommendations of “White meats, grilled entrecote, barbequed ribs, appetizers and cheese.” We thought it was fine with a hearty shepherd’s pie for a chilly evening.

WHEN TO DRINK: The named Cru Beaujolais are certainly the longest-lived of Beaujolais wines, but I wouldn’t go overboard with the relatively light Régnié. It’s doing well now and should be good for a few more years under good cellar conditions, but I wouldn’t mark it for long-term cellaring.

VALUE:

My price came in close to Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average retail, which is quite fair for a table red of this quality.

WEB LINK

Here’s a short winery fact sheet in English on Henry Fessy Château des Reyssiers Régnié. You’ll note that it carries Fessy’s newer, bright label, which you’ll want to look for in the quest for newer vintages on the shelves.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and compare prices for Henry Fessy Château des Reyssiers Régnié on Wine-Searcher.com.

Use this Wine-searcher link to browse all the wines of Henry Fessy and find vendors that carry them.

Finally, here is Wine-searcher’s list of many wines of Régnié, ranked by quality. Read through the short article discussing the region to get to the lengthy shop list.