Georges Duboeuf 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau

Reddish-purple, fading to a clear garnet edge. Abundant fruit on the nose, but gone is the old “banana” or “artificial strawberry” aroma – a characteristic of its commercial yeast – that used to be an identifying marker for Duboeuf. It’s still fruity to be sure, but this is fresh, natural fruit, strawberries and raspberries and a whiff of raspberry liqueur. The aromas give a sweet impression, but the wine is nearly dry, with good fresh-fruit acidity to hold it in balance. Red fruit and crisp acidity linger in a fairly long finish. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Quintessential LLC, Napa, Calif. (Nov. , 2017)

FOOD MATCH:

The winery suggests a range of grilled and barbequed meats, charcuterie, colorful salads and cheese. Its fruity, slightly sweet character made it a good partner with a spicy dish, roasted brussels sprouts, onions and garlic in a moderately fiery Korean sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: Forget the old wisdom about finishing Nouveau before New Year’s, but its abundant fruit isn’t made to last. Don’t keep it until next year’s Nouveau comes around.

VALUE:

My price fell right on Wine-Searcher.com’s $11 average retail, and that price point is more than fair.

WEB LINK

Brief information from the importer is available on this importer’s link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and locate vendors for Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau on Wine-Searcher.com.

Click here for a list of the best Beaujolais Nouveau on Wine-Searcher.com. (It’s below the interesting article about Nouveau at the top of this page.)