Dark ruby color, shading to a clear purple edge. Fresh and clean aromas, plums and subtle raspberries, lead into a bright red-fruit flavor, full and ripe for a Nouveau, nicely balanced with crisp fresh-fruit acidity. Really one of the best Nouveaus I’ve tried over the years, enjoyable on its own and good with food, nicely balanced at 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Wines of France, Inc., Mountainside, N.J.; The Beaujolais Selection of Alain Junguenet. (Nov. 17, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: This cousin of red Burgundy is versatile with many food pairings. It sang for us with bowls of linguine Cacio e Pepe coated in Parmigiano and freshly ground black pepper.

WHEN TO DRINK: Sooner rather than later, but there’s no reason a bottle shouldn’t keep until next year’s Nouveau comes in.

VALUE:

This exceptional Nouveau is well worth its $11 average retail shown on Wine-Searcher.com.

WEB LINK

Here’s a fact sheet in English from Domaine Rochette. This page covers all their Beaujolais wines, ranging from Nouveau to some very special single-vineyard Cru Beaujolais.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Look for vendors and check prices for Domaine Rochette 2017 Beaujolais Villages Nouveau on Wine-Searcher.com.