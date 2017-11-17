Nicolas Idiart 2016 Loire Valley Pinot Noir

A Loire Valley wine made from 100 percent Pinot Noir, avoiding the Gamay often used in the Loire Pinot blend, this is a dark-purple wine shading to a garnet edge. A high-toned scent of cherry liqueur and licorice, bold fruit that seems a bit “New World” for a Loire red, gives way to tart cherries and a distinct cranberry note, appropriate for Thanksgiving, that carry over in a dry, quite acidic flavor that will serve well to cut through the fat and richness of a holiday feast. Little obvious tannin, and moderate 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Heidelberg Distributing Co., Independence, Ohio. (Nov. 16, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Fat, rich fare works well to tame its forward fruit and sharp acidity, a good table wine for Thanksgiving and other winter feasts.

WHEN TO DRINK: I don’t see this as a long-term ager. At its low-teens price, pick it up to enjoy with holiday feasts (and their leftovers), and then move on.

VALUE:

I managed to grab a slightly better value than Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail. In any case, it’s a good buy even up to the middle teens.

For an info sheet, check the winery website in English, and page down briefly to find the Pinot Noir.

