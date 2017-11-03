Oyster Bay 2012 Marlborough Pinot Noir ($14.99)

Clear ruby color, quite dark at the core but shading quickly to a clear edge. Light red fruit and a pleasant whiff of ripe, just-cut tomato – a characteristic that I often find in cool-climate Pinot Noir – shows in the nose and on the palate. It’s brisk and acidic in the flavor, tart and palate-cleansing, rather light-bodied, with a soft edge of tannins and a hint of stony minerality in the finish. 13% alcohol in a wine that’s distinctly Pinot Noir, more reminiscent of the Old World than the New. U.S. importer: Oyster Bay Wines USA, NYC. (Nov. 1, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Fine with beef, burgers and meatloaf. It would also go well with Pinot’s alternate companions: salmon, mushrooms, and cheeses.

WHEN TO DRINK: The sturdy metal screwcap – almost ubiquitous in New Zealand wines – will help preserve it, and there’s no rush to drink it up now. I doubt that it will evolve with cellaring, though, so might as well enjoy it over the next year or so and then buy more recent vintages.

VALUE:

I skated in for a buck less than Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average U.S. retail; it’s a good value in the middle teens.

WEB LINK

Here’s a detailed fact sheet from the producer.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Locate vendors and check prices for Oyster Bay Marlborough Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.