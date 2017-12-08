Côté Mas 2016 “Rouge Intense” Sud de France Pays d’Oc ($12.99/1 liter)

Dark reddish-purple all the way to a thin, clear edge. Mixed red fruits, with hints of pomegranate and cranberry, plum and raspberry, pleasant but not overwhelming. Bright red fruits carry over on the palate in a fresh, medium-bodied flavor with food-friendly acidity, 13.5% alcohol, and a soft touch of tannic astringency on the tongue. An attractive Languedoc blend of Grenache Noir (45%), Carignan (25%), Cinsault (15%), Merlot (10%) and Syrah (5%). U.S. importer: Esprit du Vin, Boca Raton, Fla. (Dec. 6, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Really a meat-eater’s wine, good with steaks, burgers or chili or roast poultry, although you could make it work in a meatless match with hearty cheese-based dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not a wine made for cellaring, but the large format and sturdy metal screwcap should hold it for a year or three.

VALUE:

This big bottle is a fine value in the lower teens, but note that many vendors offer it for significantly less; Wine-Searcher.com’s average retail drops to just $8.

WEB LINK

Here’s an online visit to Domaines Paul Mas in Languedoc, the winery that produces Rouge Intense.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and check prices for Côté Mas “Rouge Intense” on Wine-Searcher.com.