Jolivet “Attitude” Loire Rosé

Pascal Jolivet 2017 “Attitude” Loire Valley Rosé ($14.99)

Primarily made with Loire Valley Pinot Noir with some Cabernet Franc and Gamay also in the blend, this is an attractive light copper color. Pleasant, subtle mixed berries and pears on the nose invite a taste, which is bright and fresh, gently acidic and quite dry, with just a touch of prickly petillance. Its crisp, fresh character and modest 12.5% alcohol makes it easy to sip on a summer afternoon, and friendly at the table with lighter fare. U.S. importer: Frederick Wildman & Sons Ltd., NYC. (July 15, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: It was fine with a summer caprese salad, although better with the olive oil-drenched fresh tomatoes and local mozzarella than with the fresh basil leaves; it didn’t work and play as well with the herbs. It would go well with salads in general — try it with a Salade Niçoise — and would be worth a try with chicken salad or a chilled raw bar.

WHEN TO DRINK: No immediate rush, but I’m generally in favor of buying rosé young and drinking it up soon.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $15 average retail, matching my local price. It’s a fine value in the middle teens.

WEB LINK

Here is importer Wildman’s fact sheet on the 2017 Attitude Rosé.

Pascal Jolivet’s Website also offers this brief information sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Locate vendors and check prices for Pascal Jolivet “Attitude” Loire Valley Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.