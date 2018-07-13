Ricardo Santos La Madras “El Malbec”

Ricardo Santos 2016 “El Malbec” La Madras Vineyard Mendoza Malbec ($19.99)

Deep, dark purple, with just a thin line of lighter garnet at the edge. Plums and black cherries on the nose with a whiff of oaky spice. Tart and a distinct edge of heat on the palate, a claimed 14 percent alcohol (or perhaps a little more) making itself manifest in a gentle burn that gains more emphasis from distinct tannic astringency. This may sound less than pleasant, but it disappears in context with food and mellows as ripe blackberries and a touch of minerality become more evident along with the oaky spice in the finish. U.S. importer: Global Vineyard Importers, Berkeley, Calif. (July , 2018)

FOOD MATCH: It was excellent with leftover Ethiopian lamb (aromatically spiced but not fiery), and also worked well with meat loaf and gravy and, separately, with creamy cheese.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s good now with food, but the rough tannins, dark color and primary aromas suggest that a few years under good cellar conditions might see it evolve.

VALUE:

I paid a couple of bucks more than Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average retail, but the $20 range isn’t unreasonable for a quality single-vineyard Mendoza Malbec, if the high alcohol and oak style of New World reds suits your palate.

WEB LINK

Here’s a winery fact sheet on the Ricardo Santos “El Malbec,” 2013 vintage.

The U.S. distributor’s website offers a bit more information.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Search for vendors and compare prices for “El Malbec” de Ricardo Santos La Madras Vineyard Mendoza Malbec on Wine-Searcher.com.

Want to browse more Argentine wines from Ricardo Santos Bodega y Vinedos? This Wine-Searcher.com page offers links to vendor information for all its wines.