Delaille 2017 Domaine du Salvard Cheverny Rosé ($17.99)

Pretty, rather light copper color. Very pleasant and surprisingly complex for a rosé: Red berries and a distinct hint of lime on the nose. On the palate it’s bright and tart, bone-dry with fresh acidity. Light, appealing red-berry flavors add notes of melon, shifting subtly into an intriguing stony minerality that lasts into a very long, shimmering finish. Really an excellent rosé from the Loire Valley, a blend of 65 percent Pinot Noir and 35 percent Gamay in a modest 12% alcohol. U.S. importer: Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant, Berkeley, Calif. (July 3, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: Fine sipped by itself, and excellent with cheeses – ours was fine with thin slices of Parmigiano-Reggiano. It would also work very nicely with milder, white fish and less sweet seafood.

WHEN TO DRINK: Young is best with most rosé, including this one. Drink up over the next year or two and then look for a more recent vintage.

VALUE:

Now that rosé is finally taking its place among wines that justify a double-digit price tag, this fine bottle is well worth Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average retail and my $17.99 local price.

WEB LINK

Importer Kermit Lynch is known for his detailed, informative fact sheets. Here’s the page for Delaille’s wines, including this rosé.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and compare vendors for Domaine du Salvard Cheverny Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.