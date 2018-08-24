Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon

Cape Mentelle 2017 Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon ($13.99)

Clear, pale straw color with a distinct greenish hue. Attractive fresh-fruit aromas rise from the glass, focused on pears and apples at first, shifting to bright lime and lemon citrus scents as the wine warms from refrigerator temperature. Snappy citrus moves to the fore in the flavor, with a prickly touch that suggests light carbonation. It’s bone-dry and crisply acidic, medium weight and body likely contributed by the Semillon, with just a hint of stony minerality joining citrus notes in a long finish. Light 12 percent alcohol makes it an easy sipper. U.S. importer: Moët Hennessy USA Inc, NYC. (Aug. 8, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests oysters or fatty fish like salmon or snapper. It should go well with any richer fish or green vegetables; it was fine with an asparagus-cilantro pesto.

WHEN TO DRINK: I don’t see it as a long-term ager, but its metal screwcap should protect freshness for another two or three years.

VALUE:

It’s a fine value at my local price or even at Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average retail, but store prices range all the way from $11 to $21, so check Wine-Searcher and look for the values if you can.

