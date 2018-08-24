Barossa Valley Estate “GSM”

Barossa Valley Estate 2015 Barossa Valley “GSM” ($11.99)

This “GSM” blend of Grenache (35%), Shiraz (34%), Mourvèdre (31%) shows dark reddish-purple in the glass, not quite crystal-clear, with a pale edge. Plums and red berry aromas, with a touch of dried fruit to back it up. A burst of good red-fruit flavor fills the palate, cherries and berries framed by fresh-fruit acidity and soft tannins. Red fruit and brisk acidity linger in a tart, clean finish, and 14 percent alcohol is not intrusive, although it’s just warm enough to heighten the heat against lightly spicy food. U.S. importer: Delegat USA Inc., San Francisco. (Aug. 21, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: It should be a fine match with just about any flavor of beef, from burgers to quality steaks. It went well with spaghetti with a fresh, garlicky tomato sauce with Italian sausages, although the spicy sausages and sauce did heighten the wine’s alcoholic heat.

WHEN TO DRINK: No rush, especially with the metal screwcap to keep it fresh, but I wouldn’t count on it to evolve with long cellar time. Drink up over the next few years, but don’t feel pressed to rush.

VALUE:

I got an exceptional value against Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average retail, but check the other link, as several vendors around the U.S. offer it in the $10 to $12 range. It’s definitely a good value into the upper teens.

WEB LINK

Here’s a detailed fact sheet on the GSM from Barossa Valley Estate.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

