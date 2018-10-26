La Fiera Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

La Fiera 2016 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($8.99)

Clear dark reddish-purple, shading to a lighter garnet edge. Simple but fresh, tart cherries and blackberries with an edge of spice on the nose and palate. Fresh-fruit acidity and moderate astringent tannins surround dark fruit on the palate, with appealing cherry-berry fruit lingering in the finish. Its 13 percent alcohol doesn’t overwhelm the flavor. U.S. importer: Winesellers LTD, Niles, Ill. (Oct. 25, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: The label suggests tomato-based pastas, pizza and roasted poultry, and I can sign on to all those standard options with Montepulciano. It was good, too, with spicy sausage, although the wine brought up the heat; with creamy cheese, and – perhaps surprisingly – with chocolate.

WHEN TO DRINK: The sturdy metal screw cap will help keep it fresh, but this is a wine for enjoying within the next year or two, not cellaring for years.

VALUE:

This simple, bright Montepulciano might not compete with more complex renditions at higher prices, but it’s hard to beat for value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $9 average retail.

