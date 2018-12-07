E. Guigal 2016 Côtes du Rhône Blanc ($14.99)

This clear, light but bright gold wine comprises a typical Southern Rhône white blend of 60% Viognier, 15% Roussanne, 10% Marsanne, 8 % Clairette, 5% Bourboulenc, and 2% Grenache Blanc. Delicious yet subtle scents of tropical fruit – mangoes, green figs and pineapple – flirt with white flowers and a distinct note of honeycomb in the background. Fresh and bright on the palate, it’s medium-bodied or perhaps a bit more on the palate, reading as rich but stopping well short of unctuous. The mixed fruits of the nose merge into something not quite as complex but just as delicious that speaks of peaches and pears, wrapped up with a firm structure of fresh acidity and 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vintus LLC, Pleasantville, N.Y. (Dec. 6, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: The winery offers broad advice, suggesting appetizers, fish, and Asian food in general. It went well for us with a Southern Italian dish, pasta e lenticchie, lentils with tomatoes and short strands of linguine.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery suggests aging potential of three years after the vintage. While I wouldn’t discard it immediately on its fourth birthday, I think drinking it up in the next year or so would be a good idea.

VALUE:

It’s a very good Southern French white, a fine value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average retail.

