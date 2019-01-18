The Seeker 2016 Pinot Noir Vin de France ($12.99)

Clear dark reddish-purple, with bright ruby glints against the light. Distinct cherry aromas, a mix of fresh red cherries and dried cherries, with a back note of warm brown spices. Bright and mouth-filling, luscious cherry fruit fills the mouth, nicely structured with zippy acidity and a touch of soft tannic astringency that builds into a very long finish. Good wine, if a bit “New World” in style for a French Pinot Noir. The label claims 12.5% alcohol, and declares the wine vegan, made with no animal-sourced products. U.S. importer: Kobrand Corp., Purchase, N.Y. (Jan. , 2019)

FOOD MATCH: The high fruit suggests more hearty meat, bean or cheese dishes than a more subtle Pinot might require. The winery also suggests, broadly, pizza, pasta, and barbecue. It made a lovely match for us with cassoulet.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no rush to drink it up in the next year or two, particularly thanks to the metal screwcap, but it’s not intended as a cellar keeper and won’t benefit from extended aging.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail matches my local price. You won’t find much good Pinot Noir for less.

Here’s The Seeker’s concise fact sheet on its Pinot Noir.

Compare prices and find vendors for The Seeker Pinot Noir Vin de France on Wine-Searcher.com.