Tommasi “Arthemis” Puglia Fiano

Tommasi 2016 “Arthemis” Masseria Surani 2016 Puglia Fiano ($14.99)

A blend of 90% Fiano grapes with 10% Chardonnay, this wine is a pale straw color. Very pleasant aroma, white flowers and a whiff of beeswax. Fresh and acidic, palate-cleansing white-fruit and orange blossom flavors follow the nose with moderate 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vintus LLC, Pleasantville, N.Y. (April 21, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing it with broad recommendations, appetizers, salads, soups and fish. It proved versatile at an Easter buffet featuring ham, deviled eggs, mixed olives and more.

WHEN TO DRINK: The 2017 vintage is now in the market, but this 2016 is still showing well. It won’t benefit from long aging, but I wouldn’t worry about drinking it over the next few years.

VALUE:

This flavorful and interesting white wine is a good value at my $15 local price; better still at Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail.

WEB LINK

Here is the winery’s info page in English.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Locate vendors and check prices for Tommasi “Arthemis” Fiano on Wine-Searcher.com.

For links to vendors for many more Fiano wines and a short article about the grape, see this Wine-Searcher page.