Marqués de Riscal Rioja Reserva

Marqués de Riscal 2013 Rioja Reserva ($19.99)

A typical Rioja blend of 90% Tempranillo, 7% Graciano and 3%Mazuelo is dark ruby in color, shading to a water-clear edge. Its ripe, delicious black cherry aroma adds a distinct back note of oaky vanilla. Ripe, tart black cherries appear on the palate, framed by firm acidity and raspy tannins. Its 14% alcohol shows as a distinct warmth in the finish. U.S. importer: Shaw-Ross International, Miramar, Florida. (April 21 , 2019)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests a wide variety of food pairings: “ham, mild

cheeses, casseroles which are not highly spiced, bean and pulse dishes, poultry, red meat, grills and roasts,” which seems fair enough. It went well with several of those options on an Easter buffet.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s fine to drink now, but good Rioja can also last and improve for 10 years or more under good, temperature-controlled cellar conditions.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com returns a $20 average U.S. retail, which is a fine value for this good Spanish red.

