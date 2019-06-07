Loosen Bros. 2017 “Dr. L” Mosel Riesling Qualitätswein ($12.99)

At just 8.5% alcohol, this Mosel Riesling falls near the lower end of the alcoholic spectrum for wine. Very pale, clear gold in color, its light carbonation shows as a quiet pop when the screw cap is cracked and as tiny bubbles that line the glass when the wine is poured. Ripe aromas of peaches and melon fill the nose, and carry over on the palate in a juicy, gently sweet fruit flavor. Brisk, cleansing acidity becomes more apparent on the mid-palate, with subtle stone and slate minerality hovering around the edges in a long finish. It may not be a great Mosel at this entry level, but it’s a clean, well-made low-end Mosel and a good value. U.S. importer: Loosen Bros. USA Ltd., Salem, Oregon. (June 6, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: Riesling is one of the world’s most versatile white wines for food matching, and should work with just about any white-wine pairing. Rich seafood dishes would serve it particularly well, and it should also be a natural with pork or ham. Its fruity sweetness should also sing with spicy Thai and Vietnamese dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not designed for long-term cellaring, but there’s no rush to drink it up. Riesling can take age surprisingly well, particularly with this bottle’s sturdy screw cap.

VALUE:

My local price is a bit above Wine-Searcher.com’s $11 average retail, and it’s worth noting that some U.S. vendors offer it as low as $9. Still, it’s a fine Mosel, and I’d buy it again.

WEB LINK

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

