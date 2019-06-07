Domaine du Haut Bourg 2015 Muscadet Côtes de Grandlieu sur Lie ($11.99)

Bright, transparent straw color with a distinct brassy-green hue, with a scattering of bubbles on the glass. Fresh and inviting honeydew melon scent leads into a bright flavor profile of juicy, slightly sweet white fruit framed by mouth-watering acidity and a prickly petillance on the tongue, with modest 12% acidity. Subtle mineral flavors, chalk and granite, show off the complexity that comes with sur lie vinification and Muscadet terroir U.S. importer: Vanguard Wines, Columbus, Ohio. (May 17, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: A natural with seafood or delicate fish, it would also go well with summer dinner salads.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s best drunk up while it’s fresh. This 2015 is still showing well, but I wouldn’t advise cellaring it.

VALUE:

It’s a fair buy in the neighborhood of Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail.

