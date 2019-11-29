World Atlas of Wine: A great gift for wine lovers

The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson is just out in its brand-new, expanded 8th Edition.

The World Atlas of Wine is the next-best thing to a guided tour of all the world’s wine regions. Categorized by country and region, it includes virtually every wine-growing area in the world in great depth. It covers not only the familiar regions that produce the most popular wines, but digs in to just about every place on Earth that makes wine. Japan and China have been added in recent years; individual pages for Cyprus, Brazil and Uruguay, among others, are new in this edition.

It will come as no surprise to those who know Johnson and Robinson that crisp, literate narrative surrounds its scenic pictures. But of course this is, after all, an atlas, and its greatest strength is surely the fine, detailed topographical maps of almost every wine region in the world.

If you love the land and the geography behind wine, The World Atlas of Wine is a must-have, if you don’t own it already. What’s more, it’s a wonderful holiday gift for the wine lover or wine lovers in your life.

The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson, 8th Edition, lists for $65, and it’s frankly worth it. But you can get it from Amazon.com for $34.49, just pocket change over half-price.

If you decide to buy The World Atlas of Wine, and use this link to place your order, we’ll get a small commission on each sale at WineLoversPage.com, and for that, thanks in advance!