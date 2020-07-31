Famille Perrin 2018 Réserve Côtes du Rhône Blanc ($11.99)

This pale-golden blend of the white Southern Rhone grapes Grenache blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne, and Viognier offers a fresh, appealing honeydew melon scent with floral notes around the edges. Full and bright in flavor, it’s crisp and dry when cold, softening and adding a slight touch of fresh-fruit sweetness as it warms in the glass. Complex flavors begin with melon and a spritz of juicy lime, opening up to notes of peach and chalky minerality, with a hint of bitter peach pit with lime in a very long finish. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands Inc., Birmingham, Ala. (July 29, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests a versatile pairing with “fish, seafood, white meat, Asian food, and all types of cheese.” All those should work; it went well for us with a gently spicy Mexican-accented white-bean soup.

WHEN TO DRINK: Its delicious freshness suggests drinking up while it’s young. The 2019 vintage is already coming into the market. That said, this 2018 is just fine right now, and with its sturdy metal screw cap, there’s no need to worry about it fading in the next year or two.

VALUE:

This is a very good value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $12 average U.S. retail. If necessary, I’d gladly buy it up through the middle teens.

WEB LINK

Here’s Famille Perrin’s English language fact sheet on the 2018 vintage. Click the blue “2018” button to review details on other recent vintages.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Famille Perrin Réserve Côtes du Rhône Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for lots more wines from Famille Perrin, including its flagship wine, Chateau de Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape

TALK ABOUT GRAPES NAMED BLANC:

Join our August Wine Focus conversation in our WineLovers Discussion Group, Grapes Named Blanc, and bring your choice of Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Grenache Blanc, Ugni Blanc, Pinot Blanc, Blanc de Blancs, or any other Blancs you an find. Everyone’s welcome! Taste your wine, come to the forum, and we’ll talk about it.