Porto Kopke Fine Ruby and Tawny

Porto Kopke Fine Ruby Port ($9.99)

Kopke’s Fine Ruby Port shows a dark purple color in the glass, with just a hint of its namesake ruby showing along the edge when you hold it up to the light. Its aromas and flavors are shy at first but open up with time in the glass to reveal dark red-berry and blackberry scents, leading into a full, smooth flavor that coats the palate. Fresh-fruit acidity and soft tannins become more apparent as you taste the wine, but it’s easy and ready to drink on its own or with cheese or nuts. As is typical of Port, its 19.5% alcohol is a brooding presence, but it doesn’t show up as harshness or heat. U.S. importer: Wine in Motion, Newark, N.J. (Dec. 27, 2020)

Porto Kopke Fine Tawny Port ($9.99/375ml)

If I were judging Kopke Fine Tawny Port on sight, I might have guessed it was a ruby, based on its bright reddish-purple color. But hold the glass up to the light and its bronze edge gives it away. Brown sugar and a hint of walnuts waft over a good plummy scent and carry over to a mouth-filling flavor that wakes up your taste buds with gentle whacks of tart acidity and smooth but drying tannins. Alcohol content, 19.5%. U.S. importer: Wine in Motion, Newark, N.J. (Dec. 27, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: Both wines went nicely with assorted cheeses. Kopke lists strawberry or raspberry desserts with the ruby Port while enjoying the tawny Port with walnuts, tiramisu, or desserts with caramel of coffee flavors.

WHEN TO DRINK: Tawny Ports are naturally oxidized, sweet and high in alcohol, so they hold up quite well in the bottle. Don’t cellar it forever – it isn’t likely to improve, and the tiny cork will eventually dry out; but there’s no rush to drink. Ruby Port, too, will hold up for a few years on the wine rack, but drink it first if you have both.

VALUE:

My local price for a 375ml half-bottle matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $20 average U.S. retail for a full-size bottle of either Porto Kopke Fine Ruby Port or the Fine Tawny Port. That’s an excellent buy for a strong, warming, winter sipping wine.

