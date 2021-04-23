Querceto 2019 Chianti ($10.99)

Querceto Chianti shows a clear but dark garnet color in the glass, dark almost all the way to the clear garnet rim. Typical Chianti aromas of tart black cherries and dried cherries dominate the aroma, with hints of spice in the background. It’s firmly acidic on the palate, a character in Chianti that makes it a natural with food, but behind the tart entry you’ll find appetizing, juicy black-cherry fruit that lingers in a long finish. Its 12.5% alcohol hits the traditional standard without being strong enough to intrude. U.S. importer: Prestige Wine Imports Corp., NYC. (April 16, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: It has the good acidity and firm structure to stand up well to roast beef or steak. Chianti’s traditional partner, too, is tomato-sauced pasta, like our hearty dish of spaghetti with tomato sauce with mushrooms, black olives, and garlic.

WHEN TO DRINK: Simple Chianti may not be made for the long haul, but the structure and balance in this young example strikes me as capable of holding under good cellar conditions for at least five years.

PREVIOUS TASTING

Curiously, my previous tasting report on the 2015 vintage of the same wine, tasted in May 2017, was quite similar, and the price is unchanged. That’s consistency!

VALUE:

It’s a remarkable value at my local $11 price, which matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $11 average U.S. retail. At this quality and value, if you like Chianti for everyday enjoyment, you might want to buy it by the case.

WEB LINK:

Visit Castello di Querceto’s web page in English. For an interesting article with photos about the sixteenth century castle (Castello) that gives Castello di Querceto its name, go to this producer’s page

For more details, importer Prestige Wine Imports offers this fact sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Querceto Chianti on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about Castello di Querceto and browse listings for the producer’s other products at this Wine-Searcher link,

Read more about the wines of Chianti at this Wine-Searcher link, and page down to find listings for dozens of other Chianti wines.