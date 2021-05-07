Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux Brut Rosé

Calvet 2017 Crémant de Bordeaux Brut Rosé ($16.99)

A pretty light pink color, Calvet 2017 Crémant de Bourdeaux Brut Rosé pours up with a frothy mousse. Good raspberry scent adds a pleasant hint of cocoa suggesting Pinot Noir as the contributor to the wine’s rosy shade. Crisp, fresh, and acidic flavor with modest 12.5% alcohol, shifting to darker currant and cherry fruit in a foamy mouthfeel. An attractive bubbly, made in the traditional Champagne format in Bordeaux. U.S. importer: An Acquitaine Wine Exclusive imported by Calvet USA, Miami. (April 24, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Fine for sipping as an aperitif, according to the producer, who also suggests that its fruit notes pair well with “delicate tarts and fruit cocktails.” (I’m pretty sure they don’t mean the canned variety.) It went well for us with a variety of snacks at a spring garden party.

WHEN TO DRINK: This 2017 model is still delicious, but there’s no benefit in long-term cellaring.

Compared with the prices for even everyday Champagne, this Bordeaux-made cousin offers real value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail.

Here’s an English-language fact sheet from producer Calvet.

Distributor Aquitaine Wine Co. offers a detailed fact sheet (pdf) at this link.

