Jean Bererd et Fils 2019 Domaine de la Madone Beaujolais-Villages Le Perréon ($14.99)

Domaine de la Madone Beaujolais-Villages Le Perréon shows a dark reddish-purple color in the glass. A whiff of fresh wild strawberries, typical of Gamay, comes up at first when this wine is poured, but with time in the glass it gives way to a more interesting mix of red and black fruit and a sudden jolt of anise. Beautifully balanced on the palate with 13% acidity, it offers bright and juicy berry fruit, bone-dry and free of oak, laced up by brisk acidity, with soft, subtle tannins providing additional structure alongside stony minerality in the long finish. Organically grown on high-altitude granite vineyards adjacent to Fleurie. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (April 24, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Beaujolais is the local wine region for Lyon, arguably France’s second food city after Paris, and as such, its more elegant renditions like this one are widely versatile with food, from roast pork or poultry to cheeses and pasta dishes like our choice, a gently spicy bucatini all’amatriciana.

WHEN TO DRINK: Beaujolais-Villages by tradition is not a long ager, but this one’s fruit, structure, and balance suggests that there’s no need to worry about it falling apart over the next few years. It’s at a lovely peak, but might reward aging for five years or more if you have excellent cellar conditions.

VALUE:

It’s a remarkable value at my local price, which comes close to Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail, and it’s widely available for even less.

