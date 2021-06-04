Loosen Bros. 2019 “Dr. L” Mosel Riesling Qualitätswein ($13.99)

A bowl of delicious white fruit offers itself in the appealing scent of this excellent pale-straw “Dr. L” Mosel Riesling. Peach, apple, and honeydew melon scents invite a taste, which presents similar ripe and juicy fruit shaped by crisp acidity that holds its perceptible fresh-fruit sweetness in balance. The stony minerality that’s typical of the Mosel becomes more perceptible and tart acidity takes over with lemon, lime, and tangerine zest in a very long finish. Light 8.5% alcohol, typical of the Mosel, makes it good with food and an appealing sipping wine. U.S. importer: Loosen Bros. USA Ltd., Salem, Oregon. (May 29, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: The back label proposes it as an ideal companion to mildly spicy stir-fry dishes and Indian curries, or as an aperitif. It went very well for us with a Northern Italian dish of spaghetti with butter and fresh sage, a hint of garlic and a touch of Parmigiano.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s a light and fresh wine designed for immediate enjoyment, but its balance, the character of the Riesling grape, and the sturdy metal screwcap hold possibility for some evolution in the cellar if you’d like to risk it with this relatively affordable wine.

It’s a good value at my price and Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average U.S. retail. Look for bargains, as Wine-Searcher lists many vendors offering it under $10.

