Mas de Gourgonnier Rosé

Mas de Gourgonnier 2020 Les Baux de Provence Rosé ($19.99)

An excellent Provence blend of 60% Grenache, 15% Mourvèdre with a less typical 30% glug of Cabernet Sauvignon, this organically grown rosé shows a pretty, rosy pink in the glass. Delicious, subtle but distinct mixed red-berry aromas, raspberries and strawberries, invite a taste. It’s just as delicious on the palate, with red berries and a snap of zippy, citric lemon-lime. Brisk acidity builds structure, and intriguing rainwater-over-rocks minerality joins berries and citrus in a very long finish. Moderate 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines & Spirits, NYC. (Aug. 7, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: In my experience, good Provence rosés like this pair well with either mild or oily fish, “white” meats like chicken or pork, vegetable dishes in general and fresh, mild cheeses. It’s also a match for spicy fare, and went very well with the red and black pepper kick of a Cajun-style dish with okra and tomatoes from our garden.

WHEN TO DRINK: Provence rosés reward drinking young, while they’re full of fresh fruit. I wouldn’t worry about drinking this 2020 over the next couple of years, but there’s no point in cellaring it.

VALUE:

My local price matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $19 average U.S. retail. It’s not a cheap rosé, but it is a very good rosé. It’s fair value at this price. According to Wine-Searcher.com’s price and review statistics, “Critics have rated this as the best available among Les Baux de Provence wines … Based on critic scores and price, this wine represents great value.”

WEB LINK:

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

