Allegrini Valpolicella offers an excellent representation of the region’s red wines. It’s a clear, attractive garnet color, not too dark, and lifts up appealing floral scents of wild roses and the violets. The initial floral impression gives way to red-berry and dried-fruit aromas, leading into a fresh, bright mixed-berry flavor shaped by sharp, food-friendly acidity with a lightly velvety mouthfeel to give it texture. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Allegrini Wines USA, Healdsburg, Calif. (Oct. 16, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests enjoying it with roasted meats, particularly guinea fowl, pork, goat and lamb, which all make sense with this fresh, acidic red. The winery also suggests mushroom-based dishes and medium-aged cheeses. It paired wonderfully for us with a Northern Italian-style polenta with a hearty mushroom ragù.

WHEN TO DRINK: Valpolicella is meant more for quick consumption than cellaring, but this wine’s flavor and balance don’t raise concerns about it fading quickly. I’d enjoy it over the next year or two, then watch for fresher vintages.

Wine-Searcher.com shows a $16 average U.S. retail price, with some local prices as low as $14. It’s an excellent value on to the upper teens, but if your vendor is seeking $18 or more, you can probably find it for a better price elsewhere.

Read a detailed English-language fact sheet from the winery about the similar 2018 Valpolicella Superiore at this link.

