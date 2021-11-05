Chateau Tour de Tourteau 2016 Côtes de Bourg ($15.99)

A typical Bordeaux blend of Merlot (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), and Malbec (10%), Chateau Tour de Tourteau 2016 C&irc;tes de Bourg offers good, characteristic Bordeaux character. Dark purple in color with a thin garnet edge, its aromas speak of intense currants and cranberries, with back notes of dried cherries and a hint of licorice. Red-fruit flavors carry over on the palate, firmly shaped by a sturdy mix of mouth-watering acidity and drying tannins. It’s rough around the edges and perhaps still a bit young, but it’s worth cellaring for a few years or enjoying now with appropriate food to mellow its swagger. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Heidelberg Distributing Co., Independence, Ohio. (Oct. 29, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Red Bordeaux calls for lamb, beef, or game; but it went nicely, too, with a meatless asparagus pasta dish brought up to meet a red with a luscious Pecorino Romano cream and plenty of garlic.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s worth noting that Wine-Searcher.com has several bottles of the 2000 vintage on offer for an average of $44, suggesting that if it isn’t a cellar treasure, at least it’s a good ager in proper cellar conditions.

VALUE:

It’s a serious Bordeaux from a good if less sought-after sub-region, potentially ageworthy, and definitely a value at my $16 price.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a short fact sheet in English from the wine’s French distributor.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Other than a few bottles of a limited and pricey 2000 vintage, Wine-searcher.com lists few sources for Chateau Tour de Tourteau Côtes de Bourg. However, you can follow this Wine-Searcher link to browse vendors and prices for dozens of other Côtes de Bourg wines.