J. Wilkes 2018 Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir ($30)

J. Wilkes 2018 Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir is a very pretty ruby color, clear and typically varietally light. Attractive Pinot scents, red cherry and a whiff of tomato skin. Delicious flavor, bright cherry fruit framed by fresh, tart acidity. Fresh, clean fruit and a touch of stony minerality linger in a very long finish, with modest 13.5% alcohol that doesn’t intrude. (April 17, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests portobello penne pasta, veal chop with portabello mushrooms, and beef Bourgignon. The combination of dark chocolate and red-berry fruit makes chocolate-covered strawberries an unexpected match. We enjoyed it with a hearty spinach lasagna.

WHEN TO DRINK: This bottle, two years behind the current vintage, was just delicious right now, but there’s certainly no hurry to drink it.

VALUE:

The $30 winery price for the more recent 2020 vintage matches Wine-Searcher.com’s estimated $29 average U.S. retail. At this price and quality, it’s a strong value for Santa Maria Valley Pinot.

WEB LINK:

Producer Miller Family Wines offers this short fact sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for J. Wilkes Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.

You can also order this wine from the winery for $30, with shipping where the law allows. Go to this link and click “Add to Cart” on the landing page.

Browse Wine-Searcher’s listings for vendors and prices for all J. Wilkes wines.

Learn more about California’s Santa Maria Valley and browse listings for wines of the region at this Wine-Searcher link.