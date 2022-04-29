Cellaring without a cellar

“This wine will improve with five to 10 years under proper cellar conditions.” Okay, fine. But what if you don’t have a proper wine cellar?

To tell you the truth, I don’t have a wine cellar, either. I may be one of the few wine writers who can say this, or will admit it, but my wine budget goes to buying wine to taste and tell you about. If I start buying wine by the case and putting it away to enjoy years later, I’ll never get to it. My heirs can buy their own wine, thank you!

Yes, a lot of wine lovers – including many of you, I’m sure – decide at some point to purchase a wine cellaring system that can maintain their collection under ideal cellar conditions. This means holding a constant 55ºF (13ºC) and around 70% humidity while the precious bottles of ageworthy wines inside gain delicious nuance and complexity with years of careful aging.

Such a cellar can range in size (and expense) from a unit the size of a bar refrigerator for a few hundred dollars – but which may not hold enough bottles to be worth the effort for aging wine – to a stand-up case that costs a few thousand, or even a walk-in system large enough to fill a room, assuming that expense is no object.

Indeed, most wine lovers who get into serious cellaring want facilities large enough to accommodate many 12-bottle cases and hold them for years, keeping careful track of their progress.

I know, a lot of you are shaking your head and thinking, “It sounds great, but not for me.” That raises the obvious follow-up question: Can we cellar wines and enjoy their aging without having any of that fancy and expensive stuff?

(The Wine Advisor continues below this message from our friends at The California Wine Club.)

This week’s sponsor:

A Perfect Wine Gift

Treat Moms, Dads, College Grads, and Newlyweds to a wine adventure featuring artisan, handcrafted wines. Each shipment features two handcrafted wines and Uncorked®, our beautiful guide to the winery and the wines. A different winery, and different wines are featured in each shipment.

Give 3 shipments of wine (or more!) and we’ll include a delicious bottle of 92 point-rated Brut Cuvée Sparkling Wine from the Santa Lucia Highlands ($52 value on us) in their first shipment.

Each Premier Series gift shipment is $43.45, plus shipping and handling. Tax extra where applicable.

See Offer

About The California Wine Club

There are thousands of small family wineries handcrafting extraordinary wine in quantities too limited to be found in local stores or shops. In 1990 wine club founders Bruce and Pam Boring discovered that these winemaking families were the most passionate in the wine world and that their wines were the hidden gems of wine country! Together Bruce and Pam embarked on a journey to help these artisan wineries introduce their exquisite wines to the world.

www.cawineclub.com 1-800-777-4443

Cellaring without a cellar

(Continued)

Well, sort of. To be honest, we should put away hopes of cellaring for many years those expensive, ageworthy wines from Bordeaux or Burgundy, Barolos or Brunellos or sought-after bottles from Napa, Sonoma, Barossa and beyond. Without those necessary cellar conditions you run the risk of having your fancy bottles turn into dank, rank Sherry-like brown stuff rather than ethereal nectar after five or 10 years.

When we’re looking at wines that aren’t cheap in the first place, that’s not an investment that I’m ready to make. Your mileage may vary, and that’s all right. If you try it, let me know how it goes.

But here’s the good news: This doesn’t mean that we can’t buy good wine and watch it grow. We just have to know our limits. Start with wines made to go the distance, those tannic, sturdy Cabernets and Pinots, Syrahs and Nebbiolos, and the few whites like certain Rieslings and Chenin Blancs that benefit from age. Remember that the vast majority of all the wines made aren’t intended for aging anyway, so enjoy them fresh as nature intended.

Find a cool, relatively undisturbed place for your wine racks, away from bright daylight or heavy household traffic. Don’t keep your wine in the kitchen, and don’t store it long-term in the refrigerator. (It’s too cold, and the constantly cycling refrigerator motor doesn’t help). Keep your bottles on their sides. It’s still a good idea even in the age of synthetic corks and metal screw caps. And keep some kind of simple record in a notebook or spreadsheet to track the time, because you’re probably going to want to pull out even the sturdiest red within five years or so.

But even a year or two can be enough to take the rough edges off a wine that’s meant for aging. I tried it this week with the last bottle of a group of three from J. Wilkes winery in the Santa Maria Valley that I got last spring. I tasted two at the time, but had hung onto the J. Wilkes Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir because I thought a little time might be good for it, and my patience was rewarded. It’s really an excellent wine, and at the $30 price tag for the current 2020 vintage, a really good buy. You’ll find my tasting report below.

Support The Wine Advisor:

“Buy me a glass of wine”

Hi, everyone! As many of you know, I don’t accept free wine or other gratuities from the industry, so small donations and a select group of carefully chosen advertisers make this publication possible. Now you can lend a hand directly and cheaply: Buy me a glass of wine for just $5 to chip in on our expenses. Every ten contributions adds up to $50, enough to buy wine for review in at least two editions of The 30 Second Wine Advisor.

Click to learn more! buymeacoffee.com/RobG

Today’s Tasting Report

J. Wilkes 2018 Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir ($30)

J. Wilkes 2018 Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir is a very pretty ruby color, clear and typically varietally light. Attractive Pinot scents, red cherry and a whiff of tomato skin. Delicious flavor, bright cherry fruit framed by fresh, tart acidity. Fresh, clean fruit and a touch of stony minerality linger in a very long finish, with modest 13.5% alcohol that doesn’t intrude. (April 17, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests portobello penne pasta, veal chop with portabello mushrooms, and beef Bourgignon. The combination of dark chocolate and red-berry fruit makes chocolate-covered strawberries an unexpected match. We enjoyed it with a hearty spinach lasagna.

WHEN TO DRINK: This bottle, two years behind the current vintage, was just delicious right now, but there’s certainly no hurry to drink it.

VALUE:

The $30 winery price for the more recent 2020 vintage matches Wine-Searcher.com’s estimated $29 average U.S. retail. At this price and quality, it’s a strong value for Santa Maria Valley Pinot.

WEB LINK:

Producer Miller Family Wines offers this short fact sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for J. Wilkes Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.

You can also order this wine from the winery for $30, with shipping where the law allows. Go to this link and click “Add to Cart” on the landing page.

Browse Wine-Searcher’s listings for vendors and prices for all J. Wilkes wines.

Learn more about California’s Santa Maria Valley and browse listings for wines of the region at this Wine-Searcher link.

Today’s Sponsor:

Explore Wine-Searcher

Wine-Searcher.com is the place to go online if you want to find where to buy a particular wine that interests you. What’s more, Wine-Searcher.com offers so much more. It’s well worth a visit just to discover its many features, including its popular list of the world’s Top 10 Best Value Wines.

Good wines we’ve tried under $10.99!

Want tips to still more good, inexpensive wines? Here are Wine-Searcher links to vendors and prices for a bunch more wines for $10.99 or less that I’ve told you about in recent years. In some cases the prices may have risen over the $10.99 mark since I reviewed them, but they should still be excellent bargains. Please tell us about your favorites!

Sponsor the Wine Advisor.

We appreciate your support

Support The 30 Second Wine Advisor and help us pay the rent while reaching 25,000 dedicated readers with your sponsorship message in this space, at the top of this E-letter, and on our social media. If you’re an established business in wine, food, and similar ventures, there’s no better way to focus your message toward an audience that comes here for just those topics. See our Sponsorship Page, or email Robin Garr for more information.

Wine Forum and Social Media

If you have questions, comments or ideas to share about today’s article or wine in general, you’re always welcome to drop by our online WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and most civil online community.

Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. If you’re a Facebook user, you can join our forum with a single click! All you need to do is visit the forum and click “Social Login” at upper right.

We’d also be delighted to have you visit and “like” our WineLovers Facebook Page. This way you can get Facebook notifications when there’s a new The 30 Second Wine Advisor issue or a topic of particular interest on the WineLovers Discussion Group (WLDG).