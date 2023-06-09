In many wine areas around the world, certain favored vineyards and regions earn a reputation so superior that they earn the right to put their own name on the label.

From the Cru villages of Beaujolais and the named villages of the Côtes-du-Rhône to the high-end Burgundy vineyards along the Côte-d’Or and Napa Valley sub-regions like Mount Veeder and Howell Mountain, the places that make the most sought-after wines want their labels to stand out.

So it is in Tuscany, where Chianti and its elevated siblings Chianti Classico and Chianti Classico Riserva boast their own well deserved reputation. Here, two separate Tuscan regions set themselves apart from the rest …