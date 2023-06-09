The 30 Second Wine Advisor

Noble and upwardly mobile: A Tuscan favorite

 

by Robin Garr | June 9, 2023

In many wine areas around the world, certain favored vineyards and regions earn a reputation so superior that they earn the right to put their own name on the label.

From the Cru villages of Beaujolais and the named villages of the Côtes-du-Rhône to the high-end Burgundy vineyards along the Côte-d’Or and Napa Valley sub-regions like Mount Veeder and Howell Mountain, the places that make the most sought-after wines want their labels to stand out.

So it is in Tuscany, where Chianti and its elevated siblings Chianti Classico and Chianti Classico Riserva boast their own well deserved reputation. Here, two separate Tuscan regions set themselves apart from the rest …

<a href="https://30secondwineadvisor.substack.com/subscribe" target="_new">Support The 30 Second Wine Advisor</a> with your paid-tier subscription. For $5 per month or $50 for a year (a 17% saving), you'll receive additional wine notes funded by your subscriptions, gain quick direct access for wine-related questions, and receive other benefits to come.

