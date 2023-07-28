Barossa Valley Estate 2020 Barossa Valley “GSM” ($12.99)

A blend of 42% Grenache, 30% Shiraz, and 28% Mourvèdre (“GSM”) that’s Australia’s nod to France’s Southern Rhône Valley reds, this impressive value from Barossa Valley Estate is a dark reddish-purple color with a reddish edge. Ripe, appetizing strawberry and raspberry aromas show first, with hints of pomegranate and red plum peeking through. It’s dry and a bit hot on the palate – we can thank its 14.5% alcohol for that – and a very light chill might help. It’s a minor complaint in a structured, acidic flavor that follows the nose and adds spice from subtle, not overwhelming French oak. U.S. importer: Delegat USA Inc., San Francisco. (July 27, 2023)

FOOD MATCH:

This hearty red wine invites a match with beef or game or flavorful cheeses. It was good for a caprese pasta for us but probably would have been even happier with more hearty fare.

WHEN TO DRINK:

The winery says this wine is made to enjoy upon release but will also reward further cellaring. I wouldn’t sock it away for a decade or more, but three to five years in a good cellar might be worth a try.

VALUE:

It’s a very good value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail,; prices under $10 at a few vendors might justify a bargain hunt.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the winery’s tech sheet on the 2021 vintage, which shouldn’t be far out of line with this 2020.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Barossa Valley Estate “GSM” on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about Barossa Valley and find listings for dozens of other wines from the region.

You’ll find more information about Grenache-Syrah-Mourvèdre blends at this Wine-Searcher link.