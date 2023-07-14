Two good white wines for summer

Julien Braud 2020 “Les Vignes du Bourg” Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie ($14.99)

Julien Braud “Les Vignes du Bourg” Muscadet is an attractive, light-gold color. Fragrant scents of ripe pears and subtle white flowers rise from the glass, leading into a fresh, dry, and mouth-wateringly acidic flavor that blends white fruit, snappy citrus, and stony minerality that’s appealng even if it’s more likely attributable to sur lie fermentation than from the vineyard’s chalky soil. 12% alcohol. U.S. importer: WineCraft, Cincinnati, Ohio. (July 13, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: Wine-Searcher suggests serving this wine with shellfish, crab and lobster,, and I’d add oysters, the traditional seafood pairing for Muscadet Sèvre & Maine. We enjoyed it very much with a less traditional match, bucatini with butter and garlic.

WHEN TO DRINK: Muscadet Sèvre et Maine is easy to enjoy within a few years after the vintage while it’s crisp and fresh. That being said, though, the Dutch wine shop ASOP advises, “one big secret as well: these wines can age.” Its Diam technical cork will help protect against cork taint in storage.

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $16 average U.S. retail. It’s a very good value in the middle teens.

There’s very little information about this wine online. The importer’s web page lists only the names of the wineries it represents. British win retailer Corney & Barrow offers more information about the wine here.

Famille Perrin 2021 La Vieille Ferme Blanc ($7.99)

La Vieille Ferme Blanc is a clear, light straw color with a brassy greenish hue. Rich tropical fruit comes up in the aroma with pineapple and juicy melon showing first, then notes of peach and tangerine join the chorus. All those flavors carry over smoothly to a rather full-bodied yet dry and tart flavor that somehow brings all these elements together in pleasant balance, with a hint of peach-pit bitterness in a long finish. 12% alcohol.

U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (July 13, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: Wine-Searcher.com lists it as a good match with chicken and turkey. We enjoyed it with the garlic-and-butter pasta mentioned above, and it should also go well with cheese.

WHEN TO DRINK: With its modern screwcap to keep it fresh, there’s no rush to drink it, but it is a wine to be enjoyed young and fresh. The 2022 vintage is already coming out, so it’s wise to buy the youngest available.

My neighborhood shop and Wine-Searcher.com’s average U.S. retail prices concur: White, pink, or red, La Vieille Ferme offers exceptional value at well under $10; and this white could compete at twice or three times its price.

