Bodega Garzón 2020 Uruguay Tannat Reserva ($17.99)

Bodega Garzón Tannat Reserva is a dark purple wine, almost black in the glass, shading only slightly to a thin garnet edge. A luscious scent of ripe, juicy blackberries shows up first in the aroma, backed by a more subtle hint of kirsch, black-cherry liqueur. It’s full-bodied and acidic on the palate, with a delicious flavor reminiscent of fresh blackberry juice but without sweetness. Hints of granite minerality lurk in the background. Tannat’s fabled tannic astringency is certainly present, but the wine’s bold but balanced fruit keeps it in check; its time in French oak and its 14% alcohol also stay politely out of the flavor’s way. U.S. importer: Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits, American Canyon, Calif. (Sept. 21, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: Beef and venison would be traditional with this big, tannic red; more specific recommendations might include piperrada (spicy Basque ratatouille), spiced beef sausages, and lamb skewers like the Greek souvlaki. We made a simple match with a plant-based pasta made for a tannic red: Spaghetti with roasted mushrooms in a garlicky garden-tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s fine now, but assuming good cellar conditions it should be good for five years or more.

It’s a good value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $19 average U.S. retail, and you may find it for a few dollars less in some markets.

Read about Bodega Garzón on the winery page in English, where you’ll find information about the producer and links to their many specific wines.

