E. Guigal 2018 Crozes-Hermitage ($32.99)

Shades of black rise from this dark reddish-purple Northern Rhône Syrah. E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage shows deep and brooding scents of blackberries and black cherries, with back notes of black pepper and black olives singing harmony. Full-bodied flavors follow the nose, shaped by fresh, gripping acidity; tannic astringency is present but seems to be resolving in this impressive five-year-old wine. 14.6% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vintus LLC, NYC. (Sept. 14, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: Beef and lamb are the obvious companions with this full-bodied wine. We enjoyed it with Marcella Hazan’s thin pan-broiled steaks with tomatoes and black olives, using Beyond Steak Seared Tips as a plant-based alternative.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s drinking very well now, and the importer suggests that it will reward aging under good cellar conditions for 10 years after the vintage.

VALUE:

It’s a fair value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $32 average U.S. retail, but it’s available deeply discounted at some retailers, so look around if you’re a bargain hunter.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the producer’s info sheet in English. For more detailed information, here’s a detailed info page from importer Vintus, as well as this PDF tech sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn about E. Guigal and find other wines from its portfolio at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to discover Crozes-Hermitage and browse other wines from the region.