Chidaine 2021 Touraine Rouge ($19.99)

A natural, organic, and biodynamic blend of Côt (Malbec), Cabernet Franc, and Pinot d’Aunis in roughly equal amounts, Chidaine Touraine Rouge is dark reddish-violet in color. Its appealing aromas of red fruit, freshly ground black pepper, and subtler hints of “forest floor” and stony minerality invite a taste. Light and bright, its peppery berry-fruit flavors and intriguing minerality are framed by fresh acidity and soft tannins and gentle 12% alcohol. U.S. importer: Winecraft, Cincinnati, Beaune Imports in Emeryville, Calif., and other regional distributors. (Oct. 18, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing this wine with (roughly translated from French), “cold meats, white meats, savory tarts or grilled meats.” We enjoyed it with a baked stuffed garden bell pepper filled with Beyond beef crumbles, buckwheat groats, onions and parsley.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s drinking beautifully now, but I wouldn’t anticipate any benefit from cellaring. Drink up!

VALUE:

It’s fairly priced at $20, but I like its value even better at Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a winery information page which includes this link to a more detailed fact sheet. FYI, it’s all in French.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Chidaine Touraine Rouge on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about Touraine wines from the Loire Valley and find listings for other wines of the region at this Wine-Searcher link.