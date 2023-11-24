Bichot Bourgogne Vieilles Vignes Pinot Noir

Albert Bichot 2020 Bourgogne Vieilles Vignes de Pinot Noir ($26.99)

Typical of Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Albert Bichot Bourgogne Veilles Vignes de Pinot Noir is an attractive ruby color, not too dark. Raspberry and strawberry aromas at first, with elusive hints of cranberry and pomegranate joining in. Mouthwatering acidity frames appetizing red fruit flavors that follow the nose. Tannins are present but muted, showing as soft astringency in the long finish. Flavors open up after 15 to 30 minutes in the glass. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Albert Bichot USA LLC, Henrico, Va. (Nov. 23, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests it as a good match for roasted or grilled meats, poultry, vegetables and mild cheeses, and I agree with those broad categories. It was excellent with a Thanksgiving feast including roast turkey and traditional and not-so-traditional side dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: Pinot Noir’s aging curve can surprise everyone, but at the Bourgogne Pinot Noir level it’s good advice to drink it up within five years of the vintage.

VALUE:

At my local $27 price tag and Wine-Searcher.com’s $29 average U.S. retail, this wine is fairly priced for Bourgogne Pinot Noir.

WEB LINK:

Here is Albert Bichot’s English-language page on this wine, labeled as “origines” rather than “vieilles vignes.”

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Albert Bichot Bourgogne Veilles Vignes de Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Domaines Albert Bichot at this Wine-Searcher link, where you’ll find vendors and prices for Bichot’s portfolio.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to learn more about Bourgogne Rouge and find listings for dozens of other wines of this appellation.