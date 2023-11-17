Rio Madre 2021 Graciano Rioja ($15.99)

Rio Madre Graciano Rioja is made with 100% Graciano. Dark garnet in color with a clear edge, it presents appealing blackberry and plum aromas with a distinct back note of pomegranate. The flavor is luscious with black fruit framed by a firm acidic structure and gentle but persistent tannins. Subtle hints of black pepper, black olive, and a whiff of orange peel make their way into a very long finish. Its potent 14.5% alcohol doesn’t show itself as harshness or heat. U.S. importer: Fine Estates from Spain Inc., Jorge Ordóñez Selections, Dedham, Mass. (Oct. 16, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: It would be a natural with leg of lamb or roast fowl, and would not be amiss on the table for a holiday feast. It went very well for us with a simple tortilla espanola filled with thin-sliced potatoes and onions gently fried in plenty of olive oil.

WHEN TO DRINK: Single-varietal Graciano doesn’t have a significant record for aging, but its intensity and balance suggest that it isn’t going to fall apart in the short to medium term at least.

VALUE:

My local price came in on the high end compared to Wine-Searcher.com’s $12 average U.S. retail, with some retailers reporting prices under $10. It’s a spectacular value at those bargain prices, but it’s so good that the middle teens into the $20s would still be a justifiable price.

WEB LINK:

Here’s an extensive fact sheet from distributor Jorge Ordóñez Selections.

This link will take you to an English-language Rio Madre fact sheet on producer Bodegas y Viñedos Ilurce’s website. Click here to view the producer’s brief and informative YouTube video in English about Graciano.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Rio Madre Graciano Rioja on Wine-Searcher.com.

Check this Wine-Searcher link to read about Graciano and find wines made from the grape.

Read more about Rioja and find links to vendors and prices at this Wine-Searcher link.