Groundhog Day … again?

Happy Groundhog Day! You’ve probably heard of the Mission grape, but chances are that you’ve heard just enough that …

Hey, wait! Wasn’t that the exact same way that last week’s 30 Second Wine Advisor started?

Ha! Gotcha! This is all a reference to the classic 1993 American comedy film, Groundhog Day, with Bill Murray’s weather forecaster trapped in a time loop, unwillingly reliving the day over and over and over again.

Don’t worry. This time loop will recur only once, and it’s worth it. Last week I reported on J. Bouchon Pais Viejo, a fruity, delicious and reasonably affordable Chilean wine made from Pais, Chile’s moniker for the once widespread Mission grape.

This week we’re Groundhog Daying it with another Chilean Pais. This one, though, boasts a little more complexity, character, and class and, frankly, a price in the middle $20s to match.

For that reason, sorry, but this week’s full tasting report goes out to our paid subscribers, whose support helps cover the costs of all the wines that I buy for review as well as our production and web hosting expenses. I’d love to welcome you all as paid subscribers! Please consider helping us grow by upgrading to our paid tier. It’s only $5 per month or $50 for a full year, and it goes a long way toward keeping us afloat.

