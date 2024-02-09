Santa Marina 2020 Toscana Rosso ($8.99)

Santa Marina Toscana Rosso is dark garnet in color with a clear edge. A year after my previous tasting, it hasn’t changed much. It has lost a bit of its rough and rustic edge, but still shows the Chianti-style character of modest Tuscan Sangiovese-based reds: cherries and dried cherries and a subtle earthy note. Tart cherry flavors carry over on the palate with fresh, food-friendly acidity and soft but perceptible tannins. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Chatham Imports Inc., NYC. (Jan. 1, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: It’s a natural with Tuscan Sangiovese’s traditional companions: grilled meat, pizza or tomato-sauced pasta. It went beautifully with bucatini in an Amatriciana-style sauce with roasted mushrooms standing in for pork-jowl guanciale.

WHEN TO DRINK: As this experience suggests, there’s still no rush to drink it, but no reason to save it either. Drink up!

I paid $9 locally and Wine-Searcher.com lists an $8 average U.S. retail. Wine-Searcher even shows some vendors selling 1.5-liter magnums for $10 to $12. At these prices you’re not going to buy upscale character and complexity, but this is one of those wines that can’t miss for casual enjoyment with dinner at home.

Here’s the Santa Marina link in English. Down the page you’ll find a list of the Santa Marina portfolio where you can click for a bit of information about the Toscana Rosso.

