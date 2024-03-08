Fiorini 2022 “Becco Rosso” Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro ($16.99)

Made with organically grown Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro grapes, Fiorini “Becco Rosso” opens with a resounding sparkling-wine pop. Very dark purple color, it pours with a fizzy lavender mousse that piles up like soft-serve ice cream, then falls back to a persistent foam that rings the glass. Aromas open up after a few minutes for its chill to fade, revealing juicy cherries and a whiff of cranberry. Fizzy and tart on the palate, its firm acidity more than balances slight residual sugar, presenting as fully dry. Its fresh and tart black-cherry flavor and stony minerality work well with light tannins and moderate 11.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: DeGrazia Imports LLC, Chicago. (March 7, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests (translated from Italian), “Becco Rosso is a wine suitable for any type of meal. Remarkable even if tasted together with a good pizza.” I love pizza, but spaghetti with tomato sauce and Beyond Meatballs worked just fine.

WHEN TO DRINK: Lambrusco is not a wine meant for aging. Enjoy the 2022 and, if you like it, watch for later vintages next year.

VALUE:

My local price is consistent with Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average U.S. retail. In contrast with the cheap, fizzy Lambrusco of the old days, this wine offers good value in the upper teens.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a fact sheet from importer DeGrazia. For more information, check this page from importer Skurnik Wines. Producer Fiorini offers more information (in Italian).

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Fiorini “Becco Rosso” Lambrusco on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read more about Lambrusco at this Wine-Searcher link, but then turn to this Wine-Searcher link to discover why Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro deserves a niche all its own.